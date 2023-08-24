Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 176.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, Ongc's stock opened and closed at 176.05 with a high of 177.05 and a low of 175.05. The company's market capitalization is 220,783.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25 and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, there were 302,946 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹176.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ongc had a BSE volume of 302,946 shares. The closing price for the day was 176.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.