Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was ₹243.15, and the closing price was ₹241.85. The stock had a high of ₹245.4 and a low of ₹228. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹289,220.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹242.5, while the 52-week low is ₹140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 1,012,061 shares.

