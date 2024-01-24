Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 241.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was 243.15, and the closing price was 241.85. The stock had a high of 245.4 and a low of 228. The market capitalization of ONGC is 289,220.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 242.5, while the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC was 1,012,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹241.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,012,061. The closing price of the shares was 241.85.

