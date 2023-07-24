Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 167.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹167.05 and closed at ₹167.2. The stock reached a high of ₹171 and a low of ₹166.55 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹214,367.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹171, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 562,793 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:06:45 AM IST
On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 562,793 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹167.2.
