Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 167.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 167.05 and closed at 167.2. The stock reached a high of 171 and a low of 166.55 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 214,367.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 171, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 562,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:06:45 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹167.2 yesterday

On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 562,793 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 167.2.

