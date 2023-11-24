Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks soar, trading in the green today

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹190.9 and the close price was also ₹190.9. The stock's high for the day was ₹191.55 and the low was ₹189.65. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹239,780.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.35 and the 52-week low is ₹132.95. The BSE volume for the day was 168,238 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.53%
|3 Months
|8.86%
|6 Months
|14.85%
|YTD
|29.91%
|1 Year
|39.67%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹192.2 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Further analysis is needed to understand the overall performance and trends of ONGC stock.
On the last day, ONGC had a BSE volume of 168,238 shares with a closing price of ₹190.9 per share.
