Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks soar, trading in the green today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 190.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 190.9 and the close price was also 190.9. The stock's high for the day was 191.55 and the low was 189.65. The market capitalization of ONGC is 239,780.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.35 and the 52-week low is 132.95. The BSE volume for the day was 168,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.53%
3 Months8.86%
6 Months14.85%
YTD29.91%
1 Year39.67%
24 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹192.2, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹190.6

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 192.2 with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Further analysis is needed to understand the overall performance and trends of ONGC stock.

24 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹190.9 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a BSE volume of 168,238 shares with a closing price of 190.9 per share.

