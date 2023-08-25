comScore
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 173 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 175.5, and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 176.7, while the low was 172.8. ONGC's market cap stands at 217,638.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 703,480 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03:32 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹173.7, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹173

The current data of Ongc stock shows that the price is 173.7, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4%, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:45:02 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹173.95, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹173

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 173.95. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.95. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of ONGC.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months-1.12%
6 Months11.93%
YTD17.96%
1 Year27.28%
25 Aug 2023, 09:31:38 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:05:58 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹173, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹175.5

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 173. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, which means the stock price has decreased by 2.5.

25 Aug 2023, 08:14:24 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹175.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a BSE volume of 703,480 shares, with a closing price of 175.5.

