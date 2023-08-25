Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹175.5, and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹176.7, while the low was ₹172.8. ONGC's market cap stands at ₹217,638.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 703,480 shares on that day.
The current data of Ongc stock shows that the price is ₹173.7, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4%, resulting in a net change of 0.7.
The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is ₹173.95. There has been a percent change of 0.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹0.95. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of ONGC.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|-1.12%
|6 Months
|11.93%
|YTD
|17.96%
|1 Year
|27.28%
Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is ₹173. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.5, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹2.5.
On the last day of trading, ONGC had a BSE volume of 703,480 shares, with a closing price of ₹175.5.
