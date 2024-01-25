Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock sees upward trend in trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was ₹231.75 and the close price was ₹229.9. The stock had a high of ₹234.95 and a low of ₹228. The market capitalization of the company is ₹294,818.84 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is ₹242.5 and the 52-week low is ₹140.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 796,842 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is ₹234.35. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 796,842. The closing price for the day was ₹229.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!