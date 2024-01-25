Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stock sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 234.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 231.75 and the close price was 229.9. The stock had a high of 234.95 and a low of 228. The market capitalization of the company is 294,818.84 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is 242.5 and the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 796,842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹234.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹234.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is 234.35. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹229.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 796,842. The closing price for the day was 229.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.