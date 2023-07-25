Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Surges in Positive Trading
Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 170.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹171.4 and closed at ₹170.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹172.25, while the lowest price was ₹170.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹214,871.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹171, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on this day was 264,759.
25 Jul 2023, 09:00:54 AM IST
25 Jul 2023, 08:11:50 AM IST
