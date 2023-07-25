Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 170.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 171.4 and closed at 170.4. The highest price reached during the day was 172.25, while the lowest price was 170.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 214,871.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 171, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on this day was 264,759.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹170.8, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹170.4

The current data of ONGC stock shows that it is trading at a price of 170.8. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percentage change of 0.23. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in its value.

25 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹170.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 264,759. The closing price for the day was 170.4.

