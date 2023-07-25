Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹171.4 and closed at ₹170.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹172.25, while the lowest price was ₹170.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹214,871.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹171, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on this day was 264,759.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹170.8. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percentage change of 0.23. The net change in the stock price is 0.4, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in its value.
