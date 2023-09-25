Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares slump as market sentiment takes a hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 186.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, the opening price of ONGC was 186.05 and the closing price was 186.7. The stock reached a high of 187.5 and a low of 184.95 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 232,923.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.55 and the 52-week low is 121.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 215,810.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.15, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹186.7

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 185.15. The percent change is -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹186.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a BSE volume of 215,810 shares. The closing price for the day was 186.7.

