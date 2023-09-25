Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares slump as market sentiment takes a hit

On the last day, the opening price of ONGC was ₹186.05 and the closing price was ₹186.7. The stock reached a high of ₹187.5 and a low of ₹184.95 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹232,923.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.55 and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 215,810.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.15. The percent change is -0.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.55, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹1.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in its value.
