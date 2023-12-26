Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹204.45, and it closed at ₹202.65. The stock reached a high of ₹204.5 and a low of ₹201.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹256,511.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹212 and ₹139.25, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 772,098 shares on the BSE.
ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 205.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 205.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 205.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 3850. The open interest for ONGC is at 34,561,450.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹205.25. There has been a 0.66 percent change, with a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|2.28%
|6 Months
|29.99%
|YTD
|38.98%
|1 Year
|43.37%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹203.9. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.25 points.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a total volume of 772,098 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹202.65.
