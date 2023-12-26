Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 203.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 204.45, and it closed at 202.65. The stock reached a high of 204.5 and a low of 201.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 256,511.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 212 and 139.25, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 772,098 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Ongc December futures opened at 204.8 as against previous close of 204.2

ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is currently trading at a spot price of 205.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 205.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 205.75. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 3850. The open interest for ONGC is at 34,561,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹205.25, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹203.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 205.25. There has been a 0.66 percent change, with a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months2.28%
6 Months29.99%
YTD38.98%
1 Year43.37%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹203.9, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹202.65

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 203.9. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.25 points.

26 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹202.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a total volume of 772,098 shares. The closing price for the stock was 202.65.

