Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹204.45, and it closed at ₹202.65. The stock reached a high of ₹204.5 and a low of ₹201.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹256,511.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹212 and ₹139.25, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 772,098 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.