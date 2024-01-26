Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Slumps in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 234.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's open price was 234.65, close price was 234.35, high was 237.5, and low was 232.8. The company's market capitalization was 294,378.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 242.5, and the 52-week low was 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 788,202.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹234, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹234.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 234. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, further highlighting the decrease in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹234.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 788,202. The closing price for the stock was 234.35.

