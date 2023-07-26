Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 170.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹171.8 and closed at ₹170.95. The highest price recorded was ₹173.4, while the lowest was ₹171.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹217,638.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹172.25 and ₹121.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ONGC on that day was 268,556 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:08:47 AM IST
