Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 170.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, ONGC opened at 171.8 and closed at 170.95. The highest price recorded was 173.4, while the lowest was 171.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is 217,638.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 172.25 and 121.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ONGC on that day was 268,556 shares.

26 Jul 2023, 08:08:47 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹170.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume recorded was 268,556 shares. The closing price for the stock was 170.95.

