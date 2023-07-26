Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 170.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC opened at 171.8 and closed at 170.95. The highest price recorded was 173.4, while the lowest was 171.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is 217,638.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 172.25 and 121.5, respectively. The BSE volume for ONGC on that day was 268,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹170.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume recorded was 268,556 shares. The closing price for the stock was 170.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.