Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹181, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹183.9

30 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 183.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 184.8 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 185.8 and a low of 183.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 231,351.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25 and the 52-week low is 129.9. The stock saw a volume of 185,079 shares on the BSE.

26 Oct 2023, 06:32:12 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc closed today at ₹181, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹183.9

Today, the closing price of ONGC stock was 181, reflecting a 1.58% decrease from the previous day's closing price of 183.9. The net change in price was -2.9.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24:18 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2226.2-31.8-1.412632.01987.331506267.85
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation181.0-2.9-1.58192.25129.9227703.05
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation242.3-3.7-1.5309.85201.0534371.43
Oil India300.7-0.75-0.25339.45186.632608.06
Petronet LNG219.0-1.15-0.52254.25192.9432850.0
26 Oct 2023, 05:30:48 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation had a low price of 179.8 and a high price of 184.1 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:29:55 PM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 183.4 as against previous close of 183.9

The spot price of ONGC stock is currently at 181.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 181.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 181.15. The bid quantity stands at 11550, indicating the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 7700, representing the number of shares that sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. The open interest is at 14,418,250, which indicates the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 03:16:35 PM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd stock is 130.30, while the 52-week high price is 192.25.

26 Oct 2023, 03:10:28 PM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹181.15, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 181.15. There has been a 1.5% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.75.

26 Oct 2023, 02:46:30 PM IST

Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 26 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 183.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 0.05 (-95.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 26 Oct 14:46 were at strike price of 180.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 182.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.35 (+133.33%) & 1.6 (+700.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:39:22 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2225.3-32.7-1.452632.01987.331505658.9
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation180.65-3.25-1.77192.25129.9227262.74
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation240.45-5.55-2.26309.85201.0534109.0
Oil India299.35-2.1-0.7339.45186.632461.67
Petronet LNG218.45-1.7-0.77254.25192.9432767.5
26 Oct 2023, 02:28:03 PM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹180.75, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 180.75 and there has been a percent change of -1.71. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.15, further confirming the decrease in price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:27:02 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) stock today was 180.2, while the high price was 184.1.

26 Oct 2023, 02:15:49 PM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 183.4 as against previous close of 183.9

The spot price of ONGC stock is currently at 180.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 180.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 180.6. The offer quantity stands at 23,100 shares, while the bid quantity is at 7,700 shares. The open interest for ONGC stock is at 13,182,400.

26 Oct 2023, 02:00:49 PM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹180.75, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 180.75. There has been a percent change of -1.71, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.15, further confirming the decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:42:50 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days186.03
10 Days185.26
20 Days185.27
50 Days182.26
100 Days172.99
300 Days163.66
26 Oct 2023, 01:21:10 PM IST

Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 183.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 0.1 (-90.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 26 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 182.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.75 (-139.13%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:18:14 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's low price for today was 181.9, while the high price for the day was 184.1.

26 Oct 2023, 01:04:11 PM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹182.5, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 182.5. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.4. Overall, the stock is currently experiencing a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:51:41 PM IST

Ongc Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:41 PM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 183.4 as against previous close of 183.9

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 182.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 182.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 182.15. There is a bid quantity and offer quantity of 3850 shares each. The stock has a considerable open interest of 12,589,500 shares, indicating active trading and potential price movements.

26 Oct 2023, 12:39:47 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2232.5-25.5-1.132632.01987.331510530.49
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation182.3-1.6-0.87192.25129.9229338.49
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation240.3-5.7-2.32309.85201.0534087.72
Oil India295.1-6.35-2.11339.45186.632000.8
Petronet LNG217.2-2.95-1.34254.25192.9432580.0
26 Oct 2023, 12:25:16 PM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹182.3, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The current price of ONGC stock is 182.3, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.87% and the decrease amounts to 1.6 rupees.

26 Oct 2023, 12:20:42 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 181.9, while the high price reached was 184.1.

26 Oct 2023, 12:18:05 PM IST

Ongc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121211
Buy5557
Hold4444
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:02:52 PM IST

Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 183.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 0.25 (-77.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 182.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.3 (-100.0%) & 0.15 (-25.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:59:40 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹182.35, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The ONGC stock price is currently at 182.35, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to closely monitor any further changes in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:36:34 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2232.75-25.25-1.122632.01987.331510699.64
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation182.5-1.4-0.76192.25129.9229590.1
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation240.25-5.75-2.34309.85201.0534080.62
Oil India295.25-6.2-2.06339.45186.632017.06
Petronet LNG216.9-3.25-1.48254.25192.9432535.0
26 Oct 2023, 11:28:09 AM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 183.4 as against previous close of 183.9

The spot price of Ongc stock is currently 182.35. The bid price is 182.1, indicating the maximum price buyers are willing to pay. The offer price is 182.3, which is the minimum price sellers are willing to accept. The offer quantity is 7700, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 15400, indicating the number of shares buyers are interested in purchasing. The open interest is 12955250, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

26 Oct 2023, 11:27:15 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 181.9, while the high price was 184.1.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:50 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹182.2, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹183.9

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock price is 182.2 with a percent change of -0.92. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.92% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -1.7, indicating a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:45:05 AM IST

Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 184.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 183.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-88.89%) & 0.25 (-77.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 185.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 182.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.55 (+121.74%) & 0.25 (+25.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36:33 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2235.05-22.95-1.022632.01987.331512255.84
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation182.3-1.6-0.87192.25129.9229338.49
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation242.0-4.0-1.63309.85201.0534328.87
Oil India297.45-4.0-1.33339.45186.632255.63
Petronet LNG217.75-2.4-1.09254.25192.9432662.5
26 Oct 2023, 10:31:35 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹182.4, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 182.4. There has been a percent change of -0.82, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, reflecting a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:26:55 AM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 181.95 and a high of 184.10 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10:16 AM IST

Ongc October futures opened at 183.4 as against previous close of 183.9

The spot price of Ongc stock is 182.15. The bid price is 182.0, and the offer price is 182.1. The offer quantity is 7700, and the bid quantity is 3850. The open interest is 13174700.

26 Oct 2023, 09:54:53 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:49:28 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹182.7, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹183.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 182.7 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% or 1.2. Overall, this suggests that ONGC stock has had a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:40:27 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months11.02%
6 Months14.4%
YTD25.62%
1 Year40.99%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22:52 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹183.3, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹183.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 183.3. There has been a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:13:15 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹184.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 185,079. The closing price of the stock was 184.8.

