Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 185.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 185.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was 185.75 and the close price was 185.15. The high for the day was 186.55, while the low was 185.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is 233,301.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.55, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 181,346.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:57 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹185.55, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹185.45

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the stock price is 185.55 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 points, resulting in a 0.05% change. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the day.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.62%
3 Months12.76%
6 Months23.46%
YTD26.41%
1 Year44.25%
26 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹185.45, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹185.15

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 185.45. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small rise in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹185.15 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC (BSE: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) had a trading volume of 181,346 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 185.15.

