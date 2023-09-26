Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹185.75 and the close price was ₹185.15. The high for the day was ₹186.55, while the low was ₹185.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹233,301.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.55, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 181,346.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.