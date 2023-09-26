Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, ONGC's open price was ₹185.75 and the close price was ₹185.15. The high for the day was ₹186.55, while the low was ₹185.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹233,301.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.55, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 181,346.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the stock price is ₹185.55 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1 points, resulting in a 0.05% change. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|3 Months
|12.76%
|6 Months
|23.46%
|YTD
|26.41%
|1 Year
|44.25%
The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹185.45. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small rise in the stock price.
On the last day, ONGC (BSE: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) had a trading volume of 181,346 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹185.15.
