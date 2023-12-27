Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 203.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 204.95 and closed at 203.9. The highest price of the day was 208.45 while the lowest price was 203.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 260,726.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at 212 and the 52-week low is at 139.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 580,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹207.25, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹203.9

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 207.25, with a percent change of 1.64. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.64% from its previous value. The net change is 3.35, meaning that the stock has increased by 3.35 in value.

27 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹203.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 580,286 shares. The closing price for the day was 203.9.

