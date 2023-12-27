Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹204.95 and closed at ₹203.9. The highest price of the day was ₹208.45 while the lowest price was ₹203.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹260,726.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹212 and the 52-week low is at ₹139.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 580,286 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.