Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹204.95 and closed at ₹203.9. The highest price of the day was ₹208.45 while the lowest price was ₹203.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹260,726.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is at ₹212 and the 52-week low is at ₹139.25. The total BSE volume for the day was 580,286 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹207.25, with a percent change of 1.64. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.64% from its previous value. The net change is 3.35, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹3.35 in value.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE had a volume of 580,286 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹203.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!