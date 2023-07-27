Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline in trading today

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹174.45 and closed at ₹173. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹174.45, while the lowest price recorded was ₹172. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently ₹217,513.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹173.4, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 294,428 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹172.05, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹172.9 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹172.05. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, indicating a decrease of ₹0.85 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of ONGC stock. Share Via

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹172.9 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹172.25 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Share Via

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹172.4, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹172.9 Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹172.4. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 rupees. Share Via

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.85, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹172.9 The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹172.85. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.05, suggesting that the stock has decreased by a small amount. Click here for Ongc Profit Loss Share Via

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹172.95, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹172.9 As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹172.95. There has been a 0.03% percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased. Share Via

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹173, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹172.9 The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is ₹173. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1. Share Via

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹172.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹173 Based on the current data, the ONGC stock is priced at ₹172.9 with a slight percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.1. Share Via

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹173 yesterday On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE saw a volume of 294,428 shares with a closing price of ₹173. Share Via