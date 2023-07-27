comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares decline in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 172.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 174.45 and closed at 173. The highest price reached during the day was also 174.45, while the lowest price recorded was 172. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 217,513.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.4, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 294,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 10:37:18 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹172.05, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹172.9

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 172.05. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, indicating a decrease of 0.85 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of ONGC stock.

27 Jul 2023, 10:15:06 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹172.9

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 172.25 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

27 Jul 2023, 10:03:26 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹172.4, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹172.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 172.4. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 rupees.

27 Jul 2023, 09:48:15 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹172.85, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹172.9

The current data of ONGC stock shows that the price is 172.85. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.05, suggesting that the stock has decreased by a small amount.

27 Jul 2023, 09:36:15 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹172.95, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹172.9

As of the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 172.95. There has been a 0.03% percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 0.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.

27 Jul 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

27 Jul 2023, 09:21:45 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹173, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹172.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 173. There has been a 0.06 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1.

27 Jul 2023, 09:07:35 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹172.9, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹173

Based on the current data, the ONGC stock is priced at 172.9 with a slight percent change of -0.06. The net change in the stock price is -0.1.

27 Jul 2023, 08:30:34 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹173 yesterday

On the last day of trading, ONGC on the BSE saw a volume of 294,428 shares with a closing price of 173.

