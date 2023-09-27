Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 187.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 186.95 and closed at 185.45. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 188.1, while the lowest price was 185.3. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently 236,320.54 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.55, and the 52-week low is 121.5. On the BSE, a total volume of 241,257 shares were traded for ONGC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹188.85, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹187.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Ongc is 188.85. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.1 from its previous value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹185.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, a total volume of 241,257 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 185.45.

