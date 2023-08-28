comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 174.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 173.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 175.25 and a low of 172.95 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 219,840.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 205,792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:01:35 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹175.2, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹174.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 175.2. There has been a 0.26 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

Click here for Ongc Profit Loss

28 Aug 2023, 09:44:36 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹175.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹174.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 175.35. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:31:06 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.34%
3 Months2.77%
6 Months12.71%
YTD19.05%
1 Year27.94%
28 Aug 2023, 09:01:41 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹174.75, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹173

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 174.75. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, which means the stock has increased by 1.75. Overall, this data suggests that ONGC stock has seen a small positive movement in its price.

28 Aug 2023, 08:13:22 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹173 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 205,792 shares with a closing price of 173.

