Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹173.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹175.25 and a low of ₹172.95 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹219,840.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 205,792 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹175.2. There has been a 0.26 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.
Click here for Ongc Profit Loss
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹175.35. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.34%
|3 Months
|2.77%
|6 Months
|12.71%
|YTD
|19.05%
|1 Year
|27.94%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹174.75. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, which means the stock has increased by ₹1.75. Overall, this data suggests that ONGC stock has seen a small positive movement in its price.
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 205,792 shares with a closing price of ₹173.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!