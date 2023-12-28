Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 207.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ONGC was 209.9 and the closing price was 207.25. The highest price reached during the day was 209.9, while the lowest price was 204.55. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 258,336.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 212, while the 52-week low is 139.5. The total BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 452,333.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹207.25 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) had a trading volume of 452,333 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 207.25.

