Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 171 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 173.05, and the close price was 172.9. The high for the day was 173.6, and the low was 170.7. The market capitalization of ONGC is 215,122.77 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 174.45, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for the day was 294,242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18:17 AM IST

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹169.25, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹171

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is 169.25. There has been a 1.02% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.75.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02:10 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹171, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹172.9

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 171. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, further confirming the decrease in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:21:46 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹172.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 294,242. The closing price for the day was 172.9.

