Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC sees positive trading trend today

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹192.2 and closed at ₹190.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹192.2, while the lowest price was ₹188.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,452.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹203.35 and ₹132.95 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE for ONGC shares was 220,598.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low price of ₹188.4 and a high price of ₹189.9 today.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.82%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|15.33%
|YTD
|28.69%
|1 Year
|35.42%
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 220,598 shares, and the closing price was ₹190.6.
