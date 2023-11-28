Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC sees positive trading trend today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 188.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 192.2 and closed at 190.6. The highest price reached during the day was 192.2, while the lowest price was 188.3. The market capitalization of the company is 237,452.77 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 203.35 and 132.95 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE for ONGC shares was 220,598.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:26 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹189.7, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹188.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 189.7 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the stock has gained 0.95 points.

28 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock had a low price of 188.4 and a high price of 189.9 today.

28 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹188.9, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹188.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 188.9 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock's price has increased by 0.08% and the net change in the stock price is 0.15. Overall, this data suggests a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.82%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months15.33%
YTD28.69%
1 Year35.42%
28 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹188.75, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹190.6

Based on the current data, the Ongc stock price is 188.75 with a percent change of -0.97. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.97%. The net change in the stock price is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85.

28 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹190.6 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 220,598 shares, and the closing price was 190.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.