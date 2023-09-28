Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹189.1 and closed at ₹187.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹189.1, while the low was ₹186.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹235,565.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.55, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 261,373.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.