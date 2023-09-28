Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 187.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 189.1 and closed at 187.75. The stock's high for the day was 189.1, while the low was 186.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is 235,565.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.55, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 261,373.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹187.75 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a trading volume of 261,373 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 187.75.

