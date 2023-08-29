Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares surge on positive trading day
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 174.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Ongc's open price was ₹174.85 and the close price was ₹174.75. The high and low prices were ₹175.8 and ₹174.6 respectively. The market capitalization of Ongc was ₹220,343.59 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹180.25 and ₹121.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Ongc was 660,590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:07:54 AM IST
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹175.15, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹174.75
The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is ₹175.15. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that Ongc stock has experienced a small upward movement.
29 Aug 2023, 08:02:44 AM IST
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹174.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 660,590. The closing price for the shares was ₹174.75.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!