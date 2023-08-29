comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares surge on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 174.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day, Ongc's open price was 174.85 and the close price was 174.75. The high and low prices were 175.8 and 174.6 respectively. The market capitalization of Ongc was 220,343.59 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were 180.25 and 121.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Ongc was 660,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07:54 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹175.15, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹174.75

The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is 175.15. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that Ongc stock has experienced a small upward movement.

29 Aug 2023, 08:02:44 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹174.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 660,590. The closing price for the shares was 174.75.

