Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Ongc's open price was ₹174.85 and the close price was ₹174.75. The high and low prices were ₹175.8 and ₹174.6 respectively. The market capitalization of Ongc was ₹220,343.59 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹180.25 and ₹121.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Ongc was 660,590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ongc stock shows that the price is ₹175.15. There has been a percent change of 0.23, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.4, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the current data suggests that Ongc stock has experienced a small upward movement.
On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 660,590.
