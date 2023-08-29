Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Ongc's open price was ₹174.85 and the close price was ₹174.75. The high and low prices were ₹175.8 and ₹174.6 respectively. The market capitalization of Ongc was ₹220,343.59 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹180.25 and ₹121.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Ongc was 660,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.