Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was ₹206, with a closing price of ₹205.35. The stock had a high of ₹208.9 and a low of ₹205.35. The market capitalization for ONGC is currently ₹262,047.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹212, while the 52-week low is ₹139.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 521,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.