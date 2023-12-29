Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 205.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was 206, with a closing price of 205.35. The stock had a high of 208.9 and a low of 205.35. The market capitalization for ONGC is currently 262,047.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 212, while the 52-week low is 139.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 521,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹205.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC had a BSE volume of 521,009 shares, and the closing price was recorded at 205.35.

