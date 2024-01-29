Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 234.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC opened at 234.65 and closed at 234.35. The stock had a high of 237.5 and a low of 232.8 during the day. The market capitalization of ONGC is 294,378.53 crore. Its 52-week high is 245.4 and the 52-week low is 140.1. On the BSE, there were 788,202 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc closed at ₹234.35 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 788,202 shares and the closing price was 234.35.

