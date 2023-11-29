Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was ₹189.9, while the close price was ₹188.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹194.4, and the lowest price was ₹188.4. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹243,868.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.35, and the 52-week low is ₹132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 242,014.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹193.85. There has been a 2.7% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|8.55%
|6 Months
|22.1%
|YTD
|32.16%
|1 Year
|38.93%
On the last day of Ongc BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 242,014. The closing price for the day was ₹188.75.
