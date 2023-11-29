Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.7 %. The stock closed at 188.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, the open price for ONGC was 189.9, while the close price was 188.75. The highest price reached during the day was 194.4, and the lowest price was 188.4. The market capitalization of ONGC is 243,868.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.35, and the 52-week low is 132.95. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 242,014.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹193.85, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹188.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 193.85. There has been a 2.7% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months8.55%
6 Months22.1%
YTD32.16%
1 Year38.93%
29 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹193.85, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹188.75

The current stock price of ONGC is 193.85. There has been a 2.7% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.1.

29 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹188.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Ongc BSE trading, the total volume of shares traded was 242,014. The closing price for the day was 188.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.