Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 187.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at 188.75 and closed at 187.25. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 189.45, while the lowest price was 186.5. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 236,320.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 191.55, and the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on this day was 512,267.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹187.85, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹187.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is 187.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.32, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹187.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 512,267. The closing price for the stock was 187.25.

