Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, ONGC's stock opened at ₹188.75 and closed at ₹187.25. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹189.45, while the lowest price was ₹186.5. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹236,320.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹191.55, and the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on this day was 512,267.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is ₹187.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.32, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for ONGC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 512,267. The closing price for the stock was ₹187.25.
