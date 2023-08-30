comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Surge with Positive Trade Outlook

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 175.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

OngcPremium
Ongc

On the last day, ONGC opened at 175.2 and closed at 175.15. The stock reached a high of 176.05 and a low of 175. The market capitalization of ONGC is 221,035.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 180.25, while the 52-week low is 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 149,490.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:42:35 AM IST

Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹176, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹175.7

The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is 176 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.3, indicating a slight increase in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35:31 AM IST

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.26%
3 Months7.03%
6 Months15.55%
YTD19.73%
1 Year29.29%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31:40 AM IST

Ongc Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:04:13 AM IST

Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹175.7, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹175.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is 175.7. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the price, with a net change of 0.55.

30 Aug 2023, 08:19:48 AM IST

Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹175.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC's BSE volume was 149,490 shares, and the closing price was 175.15.

