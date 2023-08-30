Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Surge with Positive Trade Outlook
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM ISTLivemint
Ongc stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 175.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹175.2 and closed at ₹175.15. The stock reached a high of ₹176.05 and a low of ₹175. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹221,035.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 149,490.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 09:42:35 AM IST
Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹176, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹175.7
The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is ₹176 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.3, indicating a slight increase in value.