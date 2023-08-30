Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Surge with Positive Trade Outlook

On the last day, ONGC opened at ₹175.2 and closed at ₹175.15. The stock reached a high of ₹176.05 and a low of ₹175. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹221,035.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹180.25, while the 52-week low is ₹121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC shares on that day was 149,490.
The current data shows that the stock price of ONGC is ₹176 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 0.3, indicating a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.26%
|3 Months
|7.03%
|6 Months
|15.55%
|YTD
|19.73%
|1 Year
|29.29%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ongc is ₹175.7. There has been a 0.31 percent change in the price, with a net change of 0.55.
