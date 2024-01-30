Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks soar with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 8.06 %. The stock closed at 234 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was 242.65, and the closing price was 234. The highest price reached during the day was 255.15, while the lowest price was 239.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is 318,092.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.4, and the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 2,801,670.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Ongc January futures opened at 255.1 as against previous close of 252.9

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 255.85. The bid price is 255.45, while the offer price is 255.6. The offer quantity is 3850, and the bid quantity is 11550. The open interest stands at 76641950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.32%
3 Months19.19%
6 Months42.62%
YTD23.14%
1 Year71.01%
30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹252.85, up 8.06% from yesterday's ₹234

Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is 252.85. It has experienced a percent change of 8.06, indicating a significant increase. The net change is 18.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹252.85, up 8.06% from yesterday's ₹234

The current data of Ongc stock shows that the price is 252.85 with a percent change of 8.06 and a net change of 18.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with the price rising by 8.06% and the net change being 18.85 points higher. This suggests that investors are optimistic about the prospects of Ongc and are buying the stock, driving up its price. It may be a good time for investors to consider buying Ongc shares.

30 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹234 on last trading day

On the last day of Ongc BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 2,801,670. The closing price of the shares was 234.

