Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC stocks soar with positive trading

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) was ₹242.65, and the closing price was ₹234. The highest price reached during the day was ₹255.15, while the lowest price was ₹239.25. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹318,092.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.4, and the 52-week low is ₹140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 2,801,670.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 255.85. The bid price is 255.45, while the offer price is 255.6. The offer quantity is 3850, and the bid quantity is 11550. The open interest stands at 76641950.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.32%
|3 Months
|19.19%
|6 Months
|42.62%
|YTD
|23.14%
|1 Year
|71.01%
Based on the current data, the stock price of ONGC is ₹252.85. It has experienced a percent change of 8.06, indicating a significant increase. The net change is 18.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
