Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars Amidst Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 192.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 195.4 and closed at 193.85. The stock reached a high of 195.4 and a low of 191.7. The market capitalization of ONGC is 241,667.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 203.35 and the 52-week low is 139. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 198,728.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 192.1, while the high price was 193.7.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹193.35, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹192.05

The current stock price of ONGC is 193.35. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.42%
3 Months6.28%
6 Months23.95%
YTD30.83%
1 Year36.9%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹192.1, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹193.85

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 192.1, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and the value has decreased by 1.75. Overall, this suggests that ONGC stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹193.85 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC had a BSE volume of 198,728 shares with a closing price of 193.85.

