Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Trends Continue

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹181 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹185.75, while the low was ₹180.35. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹232,420.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹192.25, and the 52-week low is ₹129.9. On the BSE, there were 193,509 shares of ONGC traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.