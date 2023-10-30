Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Trends Continue

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹181 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹185.75, while the low was ₹180.35. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at ₹232,420.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹192.25, and the 52-week low is ₹129.9. On the BSE, there were 193,509 shares of ONGC traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|11.55%
|6 Months
|16.23%
|YTD
|25.89%
|1 Year
|40.17%
The current stock price of ONGC is ₹184.75, with a net change of 3.75 and a percent change of 2.07. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% from its previous closing price. The net change of 3.75 suggests that the stock has gained ₹3.75 in value. Overall, this data shows that ONGC's stock has experienced a positive change and is currently trading at a higher price than before.
On the last day of trading, ONGC on BSE had a trading volume of 193,509 shares with a closing price of ₹181.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!