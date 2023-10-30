Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Trends Continue

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 181 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's stock opened at 181 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 185.75, while the low was 180.35. The market capitalization of ONGC is currently at 232,420.66 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 192.25, and the 52-week low is 129.9. On the BSE, there were 193,509 shares of ONGC traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.83%
3 Months11.55%
6 Months16.23%
YTD25.89%
1 Year40.17%
30 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹184.75, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹181

The current stock price of ONGC is 184.75, with a net change of 3.75 and a percent change of 2.07. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.07% from its previous closing price. The net change of 3.75 suggests that the stock has gained 3.75 in value. Overall, this data shows that ONGC's stock has experienced a positive change and is currently trading at a higher price than before.

30 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹181 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, ONGC on BSE had a trading volume of 193,509 shares with a closing price of 181.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.