Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 175.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, ONGC's open price was 175.95, close price was 175.7, high was 176.9, low was 175, and the market cap was 221,161.31 crore. The 52-week high was 180.25 and the 52-week low was 121.5. The BSE volume for ONGC was 273,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹175.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Ongc BSE had a trading volume of 273,165 shares with a closing price of 175.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.