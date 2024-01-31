Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges with Positive Trading Performance

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was ₹247.1, while the high price reached ₹254.35.

Top active options for Ongc Top active call options for Ongc at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹5.75 (+6.48%) & ₹9.8 (+3.16%) respectively. Top active put options for Ongc at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹9.7 (+1.04%) & ₹7.4 (+0.68%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹250.25, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹249.2 The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹250.25. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock has gained 1.05 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

Ongc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2839.0 24.15 0.86 2917.95 1987.33 1920894.09 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 250.55 1.35 0.54 263.4 140.1 315198.9 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 467.35 -4.35 -0.92 485.5 211.7 66295.86 Oil India 428.25 -1.25 -0.29 443.15 210.2 46439.65 Petronet LNG 268.45 0.85 0.32 284.5 191.65 40267.5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ongc January futures opened at 250.9 as against previous close of 249.95 ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 252.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 252.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 252.7. There is a bid quantity of 7700 and an offer quantity of 19250. The open interest for ONGC is 72526300.

Ongc Live Updates

Ongc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.95% 3 Months 20.2% 6 Months 41.03% YTD 21.53% 1 Year 71.98%