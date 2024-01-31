Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges with Positive Trading Performance

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ONGC was ₹257.75 and the close price was ₹252.85. The stock reached a high of ₹263.4 and a low of ₹248.6. The market capitalization of ONGC is ₹313,500.56 crore. The 52-week high is ₹255.15 and the 52-week low is ₹140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 3,034,766.
The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was ₹247.1, while the high price reached ₹254.35.
Top active call options for Ongc at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹260.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹5.75 (+6.48%) & ₹9.8 (+3.16%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ongc at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹9.7 (+1.04%) & ₹7.4 (+0.68%) respectively.
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹250.25. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock has gained 1.05 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2839.0
|24.15
|0.86
|2917.95
|1987.33
|1920894.09
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|250.55
|1.35
|0.54
|263.4
|140.1
|315198.9
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|467.35
|-4.35
|-0.92
|485.5
|211.7
|66295.86
|Oil India
|428.25
|-1.25
|-0.29
|443.15
|210.2
|46439.65
|Petronet LNG
|268.45
|0.85
|0.32
|284.5
|191.65
|40267.5
The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is ₹249.5, while the high price is ₹254.35.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 252.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 252.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 252.7. There is a bid quantity of 7700 and an offer quantity of 19250. The open interest for ONGC is 72526300.
The current stock price of ONGC is ₹253.25 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.63% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net increase of ₹4.05. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.95%
|3 Months
|20.2%
|6 Months
|41.03%
|YTD
|21.53%
|1 Year
|71.98%
On the last day of trading for Ongc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,034,766. The closing price for the day was ₹252.85.
