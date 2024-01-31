Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Surges with Positive Trading Performance

6 min read . 11:10 AM IST
Ongc stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 249.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ONGC was 257.75 and the close price was 252.85. The stock reached a high of 263.4 and a low of 248.6. The market capitalization of ONGC is 313,500.56 crore. The 52-week high is 255.15 and the 52-week low is 140.1. The BSE volume for ONGC shares was 3,034,766.

Today's Price range

The low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock today was 247.1, while the high price reached 254.35.

Top active options for Ongc

Top active call options for Ongc at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 260.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 5.75 (+6.48%) & 9.8 (+3.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ongc at 31 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 245.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 9.7 (+1.04%) & 7.4 (+0.68%) respectively.

Ongc trading at ₹250.25, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹249.2

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 250.25. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock has gained 1.05 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2839.024.150.862917.951987.331920894.09
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation250.551.350.54263.4140.1315198.9
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation467.35-4.35-0.92485.5211.766295.86
Oil India428.25-1.25-0.29443.15210.246439.65
Petronet LNG268.450.850.32284.5191.6540267.5
Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock is 249.5, while the high price is 254.35.

Ongc January futures opened at 250.9 as against previous close of 249.95

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 252.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 252.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 252.7. There is a bid quantity of 7700 and an offer quantity of 19250. The open interest for ONGC is 72526300.

31 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

Ongc trading at ₹253.25, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹249.2

The current stock price of ONGC is 253.25 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.63% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net increase of 4.05. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.95%
3 Months20.2%
6 Months41.03%
YTD21.53%
1 Year71.98%
Ongc closed at ₹252.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,034,766. The closing price for the day was 252.85.

