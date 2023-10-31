Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, the opening price of Ongc was ₹184.8, and the closing price was ₹184.75. The stock reached a high of ₹189.3 and a low of ₹184.7. The market capitalization of Ongc is ₹237,515.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.25, and the 52-week low is ₹129.9. The BSE volume for Ongc was 384,776 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|10.65%
|6 Months
|18.78%
|YTD
|28.65%
|1 Year
|41.21%
The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is ₹188.8. There has been a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.19% and the actual change in price is 4.05.
On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 384,776. The closing price of the shares was ₹184.75.
