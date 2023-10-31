Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars with Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 184.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc

On the last day, the opening price of Ongc was 184.8, and the closing price was 184.75. The stock reached a high of 189.3 and a low of 184.7. The market capitalization of Ongc is 237,515.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.25, and the 52-week low is 129.9. The BSE volume for Ongc was 384,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months10.65%
6 Months18.78%
YTD28.65%
1 Year41.21%
31 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹188.8, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹184.75

The current data for ONGC stock shows that the price is 188.8. There has been a percent change of 2.19 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.19% and the actual change in price is 4.05.

31 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹184.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ongc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 384,776. The closing price of the shares was 184.75.

