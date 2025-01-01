Ongc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹232.65 and closed slightly higher at ₹233.35. The stock reached a high of ₹239.85 during the day, while the low matched the opening price at ₹232.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹300,983.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹203.8, with a trading volume of 514,041 shares on BSE.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.95
|Support 1
|234.75
|Resistance 2
|244.5
|Support 2
|230.1
|Resistance 3
|249.15
|Support 3
|227.55
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 31.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 514 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.85 & ₹232.65 yesterday to end at ₹239.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend