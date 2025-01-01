Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 233.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 232.65 and closed slightly higher at 233.35. The stock reached a high of 239.85 during the day, while the low matched the opening price at 232.65. The market capitalization stood at 300,983.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of 344.6 and a low of 203.8, with a trading volume of 514,041 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.95Support 1234.75
Resistance 2244.5Support 2230.1
Resistance 3249.15Support 3227.55
01 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 31.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10187 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 514 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹233.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 239.85 & 232.65 yesterday to end at 239.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

