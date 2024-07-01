Ongc Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹268.15, with a high of ₹275.35 and a low of ₹267.95. The closing price was ₹267.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹344,825.47 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹292.95 and ₹155.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,602,410 shares traded.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|277.08
|Support 1
|269.68
|Resistance 2
|279.92
|Support 2
|265.12
|Resistance 3
|284.48
|Support 3
|262.28
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 12.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1602 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹275.35 & ₹267.95 yesterday to end at ₹267.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend