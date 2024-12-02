Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹254.15 and closed at ₹252.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹258.70 and a low of ₹252.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹322,935.8 crore, ONGC's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹344.60 and above its 52-week low of ₹188.40. The BSE volume for the day was 334,158 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹325.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 334 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.7 & ₹252.4 yesterday to end at ₹256.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.