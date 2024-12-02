Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 252.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 254.15 and closed at 252.10, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 258.70 and a low of 252.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 322,935.8 crore, ONGC's performance remains below its 52-week high of 344.60 and above its 52-week low of 188.40. The BSE volume for the day was 334,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 325.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy5543
    Hold4455
    Sell5544
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14996 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 334 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹252.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 258.7 & 252.4 yesterday to end at 256.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

