Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 239.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 238.5 and closed slightly higher at 239.05. The stock reached a high of 239.25 and a low of 236.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 298,089.7 crores, ONGC's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of 344.6 and low of 203.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 237,312 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:15:46 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has remained unchanged at 237.00 today, reflecting a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have increased by 14.44% to reach 237.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20% to 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months-12.89%
6 Months-13.74%
YTD-0.96%
1 Year14.44%
02 Jan 2025, 08:50:18 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1238.6Support 1235.95
Resistance 2240.25Support 2234.95
Resistance 3241.25Support 3233.3
02 Jan 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 315.0, 32.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 215.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121212
    Buy5554
    Hold4445
    Sell5554
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9859 k

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00:44 AM IST

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: Ongc closed at ₹239.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 239.25 & 236.6 yesterday to end at 237. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

