Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹238.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹239.05. The stock reached a high of ₹239.25 and a low of ₹236.6 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹298,089.7 crores, ONGC's performance is notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹344.6 and low of ₹203.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 237,312 shares for the day.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of ONGC has remained unchanged at ₹237.00 today, reflecting a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have increased by 14.44% to reach ₹237.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20% to 23,742.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|-12.89%
|6 Months
|-13.74%
|YTD
|-0.96%
|1 Year
|14.44%
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|238.6
|Support 1
|235.95
|Resistance 2
|240.25
|Support 2
|234.95
|Resistance 3
|241.25
|Support 3
|233.3
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹315.0, 32.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.
Ongc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.25 & ₹236.6 yesterday to end at ₹237. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend