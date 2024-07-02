Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹275.45 and closed at ₹274.10. The stock reached a high of ₹275.90 and a low of ₹271.70. The market capitalization stands at ₹343,441.64 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is ₹292.95 and the low is ₹155.85. The BSE volume for ONGC was 465,907 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 1.50% and is currently trading at ₹277.10. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have surged by 70.27% to reach ₹277.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.13%
|3 Months
|-5.82%
|6 Months
|32.92%
|YTD
|33.11%
|1 Year
|70.27%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.37
|Support 1
|271.17
|Resistance 2
|277.73
|Support 2
|269.33
|Resistance 3
|279.57
|Support 3
|266.97
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹308.5, 13.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|14
|13
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 465 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹275.9 & ₹271.7 yesterday to end at ₹274.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend