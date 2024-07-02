Hello User
Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went down today, 02 Jul 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 274.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 275.45 and closed at 274.10. The stock reached a high of 275.90 and a low of 271.70. The market capitalization stands at 343,441.64 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC is 292.95 and the low is 155.85. The BSE volume for ONGC was 465,907 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 1.50% and is currently trading at 277.10. Over the past year, ONGC's shares have surged by 70.27% to reach 277.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.13%
3 Months-5.82%
6 Months32.92%
YTD33.11%
1 Year70.27%
02 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.37Support 1271.17
Resistance 2277.73Support 2269.33
Resistance 3279.57Support 3266.97
02 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 308.5, 13.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141413
    Buy3222
    Hold5565
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20228 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 465 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹274.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 275.9 & 271.7 yesterday to end at 274.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

