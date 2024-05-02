Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at ₹282.65, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at ₹284.8 and closed at ₹283.3. The stock reached a high of ₹286.25 and a low of ₹281.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹355,833.2 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was ₹292.45 and the low was ₹150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 619,825 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹278.95 and a high of ₹284.45.
Ongc share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 1.6%
An increase in futures price and open interest for ONGC indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ongc share price update :Ongc closed today at ₹282.65, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹282.85
Ongc share price closed the day at ₹282.65 - a 0.07% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 284.85 , 287.4 , 290.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 279.35 , 276.4 , 273.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ongc Live Updates
Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹282.85, up 0% from yesterday's ₹282.85
Ongc share price is at ₹282.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹280.98 and ₹285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|279.54
|10 Days
|277.24
|20 Days
|273.06
|50 Days
|270.61
|100 Days
|245.21
|300 Days
|213.52
Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 3.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹281.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹282.85
Ongc share price is at ₹281.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹280.98 and ₹285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Ongc share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%
A decrease in futures price, paired with an increase in open interest for ONGC, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹278.95 and a high of ₹284.45.
Ongc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|279.54
|10 Days
|277.24
|20 Days
|273.06
|50 Days
|270.61
|100 Days
|245.21
|300 Days
|213.52
Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹282.85, up 0% from yesterday's ₹282.85
Ongc share price is at ₹282.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹280.98 and ₹285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 283.78 and 281.03 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 281.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 283.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹281.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹282.85
Ongc share price is at ₹281.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹280.98 and ₹285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 3.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, ONGC's share price dropped by 0.32% to reach ₹281.95, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. Oil India is declining, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2946.5
|15.35
|0.52
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1993511.03
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|281.95
|-0.9
|-0.32
|292.45
|150.7
|354700.97
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|526.25
|31.05
|6.27
|594.45
|239.25
|74651.11
|Oil India
|614.3
|-6.0
|-0.97
|669.05
|240.65
|66615.01
|Petronet LNG
|320.25
|9.7
|3.12
|318.6
|191.65
|48037.5
Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 36.87% higher than yesterday
The volume of ONGC traded until 10 AM is 36.87% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹282.85, showing no change. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Ongc touched a high of 283.4 & a low of 280.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.78
|Support 1
|281.03
|Resistance 2
|284.97
|Support 2
|279.47
|Resistance 3
|286.53
|Support 3
|278.28
Ongc Live Updates
Ongc share price live: Stock Peers
Today, ONGC's share price dropped by 0.39% to reach ₹281.75, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Oil India and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Industries
|2934.15
|3.0
|0.1
|3024.8
|2200.06
|1985155.4
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|281.75
|-1.1
|-0.39
|292.45
|150.7
|354449.37
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|512.8
|17.6
|3.55
|594.45
|239.25
|72743.16
|Oil India
|614.3
|-6.0
|-0.97
|669.05
|240.65
|66615.01
|Petronet LNG
|310.45
|-0.1
|-0.03
|318.6
|191.65
|46567.5
Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.65%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in ONGC indicates a weakening bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse in the near future.
Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹282.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹282.85
Ongc share price is at ₹282.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹280.98 and ₹285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ongc share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of ONGC has decreased by -0.55% and is currently trading at ₹281.30. Over the past 1-year period, ONGC shares have increased by 77.95% to ₹281.30. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.19%
|3 Months
|8.41%
|6 Months
|51.95%
|YTD
|37.94%
|1 Year
|77.95%
Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.48
|Support 1
|280.98
|Resistance 2
|288.12
|Support 2
|279.12
|Resistance 3
|289.98
|Support 3
|276.48
Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹291.0, 2.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24622 k
The trading volume yesterday was 54.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.
Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹283.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹286.25 & ₹281.75 yesterday to end at ₹283.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!