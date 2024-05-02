Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Ongc share price Today Live Updates : Ongc closed today at 282.65, down -0.07% from yesterday's 282.85

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 05:34 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 282.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, ONGC opened at 284.8 and closed at 283.3. The stock reached a high of 286.25 and a low of 281.75. The market capitalization stood at 355,833.2 crore. The 52-week high for ONGC was 292.45 and the low was 150.7. The BSE volume for the day was 619,825 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 278.95 and a high of 284.45.

02 May 2024, 04:36 PM IST Ongc share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 1.6%

An increase in futures price and open interest for ONGC indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

02 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc closed today at ₹282.65, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Ongc share price closed the day at 282.65 - a 0.07% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 284.85 , 287.4 , 290.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 279.35 , 276.4 , 273.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Ongc Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹282.85, up 0% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Ongc share price is at 282.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 280.98 and 285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days279.54
10 Days277.24
20 Days273.06
50 Days270.61
100 Days245.21
300 Days213.52
02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Ongc share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 3.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹281.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Ongc share price is at 281.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 280.98 and 285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Ongc share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

A decrease in futures price, paired with an increase in open interest for ONGC, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 278.95 and a high of 284.45.

02 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Ongc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Ongc Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ongc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Ongc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days279.54
10 Days277.24
20 Days273.06
50 Days270.61
100 Days245.21
300 Days213.52
02 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹282.85, up 0% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Ongc share price is at 282.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 280.98 and 285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 283.78 and 281.03 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 281.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 283.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc trading at ₹281.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Ongc share price is at 281.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 280.98 and 285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 3.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's share price dropped by 0.32% to reach 281.95, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. Oil India is declining, whereas Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Petronet LNG are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2946.515.350.523024.82200.061993511.03
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation281.95-0.9-0.32292.45150.7354700.97
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation526.2531.056.27594.45239.2574651.11
Oil India614.3-6.0-0.97669.05240.6566615.01
Petronet LNG320.259.73.12318.6191.6548037.5
02 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 36.87% higher than yesterday

The volume of ONGC traded until 10 AM is 36.87% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 282.85, showing no change. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Ongc share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Ongc touched a high of 283.4 & a low of 280.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.78Support 1281.03
Resistance 2284.97Support 2279.47
Resistance 3286.53Support 3278.28
02 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:56 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

Today, ONGC's share price dropped by 0.39% to reach 281.75, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Oil India and Petronet LNG are declining, whereas Reliance Industries and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are showing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Industries2934.153.00.13024.82200.061985155.4
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation281.75-1.1-0.39292.45150.7354449.37
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation512.817.63.55594.45239.2572743.16
Oil India614.3-6.0-0.97669.05240.6566615.01
Petronet LNG310.45-0.1-0.03318.6191.6546567.5
02 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.65%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in ONGC indicates a weakening bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin to reverse in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹282.35, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Ongc share price is at 282.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 280.98 and 285.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 280.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 285.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of ONGC has decreased by -0.55% and is currently trading at 281.30. Over the past 1-year period, ONGC shares have increased by 77.95% to 281.30. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.19%
3 Months8.41%
6 Months51.95%
YTD37.94%
1 Year77.95%
02 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ongc share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1285.48Support 1280.98
Resistance 2288.12Support 2279.12
Resistance 3289.98Support 3276.48
02 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ongc share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 291.0, 2.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141313
    Buy2225
    Hold5554
    Sell5553
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Ongc share price Today : Ongc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24622 k

The trading volume yesterday was 54.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 619 k.

02 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹283.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 286.25 & 281.75 yesterday to end at 283.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.