Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹329.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹329.55. The stock reached a high of ₹334.25 and hit a low of ₹329.55. With a market capitalization of ₹415904.03 crore, ONGC's 52-week range is between ₹173.1 and ₹344.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 389,519 shares.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹344.0, 4.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 371 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.25 & ₹329.55 yesterday to end at ₹330.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend