Ongc Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ongc stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 329.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 329.7 and closed slightly lower at 329.55. The stock reached a high of 334.25 and hit a low of 329.55. With a market capitalization of 415904.03 crore, ONGC's 52-week range is between 173.1 and 344.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 389,519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 344.0, 4.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 430.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy3332
    Hold5545
    Sell4454
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25790 k

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 371 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ongc Share Price Today Live: Ongc closed at ₹329.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 334.25 & 329.55 yesterday to end at 330.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

