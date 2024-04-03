Hello User
Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ongc stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 272.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ongc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ongc Stock Price Today

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at 270, with a high of 274 and a low of 269.4. The market capitalization stood at 342498.1 crores. The 52-week high was 284.75 and the low was 146.7. The BSE volume for the day was 537673 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Ongc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2955.2-16.1-0.543024.82104.481999516.1
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation276.64.351.6284.75150.45347970.52
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation477.85-4.35-0.9594.45220.8567785.33
Oil India647.717.552.79647.4240.6570236.92
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals239.551.750.74289.2552.8141983.5
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Ongc share price NSE Live :Ongc trading at ₹277.1, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹272.25

The current price of ONGC stock is 277.1 with a percent change of 1.78, resulting in a net change of 4.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of 274.9 and a high of 278.95 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Ongc April futures opened at 276.0 as against previous close of 274.5

ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 277, with a bid price of 278.1 and an offer price of 278.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 3850 and a bid quantity of 7700. The open interest stands at 83,822,200. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding trading ONGC stocks.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Ongc Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Ongc share price update :Ongc trading at ₹276.4, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹272.25

The current price of ONGC stock is 276.4 with a 1.52% increase, resulting in a net change of 4.15.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Ongc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months28.03%
6 Months47.62%
YTD32.89%
1 Year77.35%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Ongc share price Today :Ongc trading at ₹272.25, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹270

The current price of ONGC stock is 272.25, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ongc share price Live :Ongc closed at ₹270 on last trading day

On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 537,673 shares with a closing price of 270.

