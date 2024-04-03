Ongc share price Today Live Updates : ONGC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last day, ONGC's stock opened and closed at ₹270, with a high of ₹274 and a low of ₹269.4. The market capitalization stood at 342498.1 crores. The 52-week high was ₹284.75 and the low was ₹146.7. The BSE volume for the day was 537673 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2955.2
|-16.1
|-0.54
|3024.8
|2104.48
|1999516.1
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|276.6
|4.35
|1.6
|284.75
|150.45
|347970.52
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|477.85
|-4.35
|-0.9
|594.45
|220.85
|67785.33
|Oil India
|647.7
|17.55
|2.79
|647.4
|240.65
|70236.92
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|239.55
|1.75
|0.74
|289.25
|52.81
|41983.5
The current price of ONGC stock is ₹277.1 with a percent change of 1.78, resulting in a net change of 4.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation stock reached a low of ₹274.9 and a high of ₹278.95 on the current day.
ONGC is currently trading at a spot price of 277, with a bid price of 278.1 and an offer price of 278.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 3850 and a bid quantity of 7700. The open interest stands at 83,822,200. Investors can monitor these data points to make informed decisions regarding trading ONGC stocks.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of ONGC stock is ₹276.4 with a 1.52% increase, resulting in a net change of 4.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|28.03%
|6 Months
|47.62%
|YTD
|32.89%
|1 Year
|77.35%
The current price of ONGC stock is ₹272.25, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, ONGC's BSE volume was 537,673 shares with a closing price of ₹270.
