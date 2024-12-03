Ongc Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹255.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹256.75. The stock reached a high of ₹258.1 and a low of ₹252.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹324,005.1 crore, ONGC's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹344.6 and a low of ₹188.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 749,835 shares for the day.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The share price of ONGC has increased by 1.20%, currently trading at ₹260.70. Over the past year, ONGC shares have appreciated by 32.38% to reach ₹260.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.14%
|3 Months
|-18.77%
|6 Months
|-9.35%
|YTD
|25.6%
|1 Year
|32.38%
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ongc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|259.7
|Support 1
|254.3
|Resistance 2
|261.6
|Support 2
|250.8
|Resistance 3
|265.1
|Support 3
|248.9
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹325.0, 26.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹215.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹430.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 749 k.
Ongc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.1 & ₹252.7 yesterday to end at ₹257.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.